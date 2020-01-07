Letter to the editor - Mountain photo made me homesick

Editor:
I am on our mission field in the Philippines now. That makes me more homesick for the beautiful photo of West Mountain posted on "You Know You Are From Glens Falls" Facebook taken from Haviland’s Cove.
I tell the Philippine people that I am only homesick for America because of the mountains, e.g. West Mountain, and the people I love there. The grandfather of my grandfather (Wm DeVol, born 1828) married Rosetta Eddie whose mother was a Haviland. That is a firm connection to Haviland's Cove.
My research shows that Havilands in Glens Falls history were Irish . The earliest settlers of Glens Falls were all Quakers. At Malone University in Canton, Ohio, our principal Quaker Evangelical institution of higher learning, there is a Haviland building and a DeVol building. Both buildings were named after Glens Falls Quakers!
In the genealogy archive in Crandall Library the only DeVol cited is George Fox DeVol, M.D. This great uncle was the youngest son of Wm DeVol (born 1828). He went to China exactly 120 years ago (Jan. 5, 1900) and served and died in China on this day, New Years, Jan. 1, 1918.
If you want to read more about the Haviland Quakers in Warren County and N.Y. state in early history I suggest you start by reading a paper titled “Shall Woman's Voice Be Hushed?” Laura Smith Haviland in Abolitionist Women's History (by Tiya Miles) in Michigan Historical Review (fall 2013). If you want to read about George Fox DeVol, M.D. I suggest you start with (Williams & Williams) "Me and My House," Eerdmans, 1957.
Thomas DeVol, Chestertown