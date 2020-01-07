Letter to the editor - Mountain photo made me homesick

Editor:

I am on our mission field in the Philippines now. That makes me more homesick for the beautiful photo of West Mountain posted on "You Know You Are From Glens Falls" Facebook taken from Haviland’s Cove.

I tell the Philippine people that I am only homesick for America because of the mountains, e.g. West Mountain, and the people I love there. The grandfather of my grandfather (Wm DeVol, born 1828) married Rosetta Eddie whose mother was a Haviland. That is a firm connection to Haviland's Cove.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

My research shows that Havilands in Glens Falls history were Irish . The earliest settlers of Glens Falls were all Quakers. At Malone University in Canton, Ohio, our principal Quaker Evangelical institution of higher learning, there is a Haviland building and a DeVol building. Both buildings were named after Glens Falls Quakers!