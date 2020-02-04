Letter to the editor - Moreau meetings a laughingstock

Editor:
If radio show comics Bob & Tom need new material, they can get their fill at Moreau Town Board meetings, which are a laughingstock.
For the uninitiated and those of a different generation, Bob and Tom perform a “s/he said, s/he heard” routine. For example: She said, “Would you go clothes shopping with me?” He heard, “Can I pull out your fingernails with pliers?”
Some Moreau politicos seem to enjoy following the same script while adding their own brand of misdirection.
I asked Moreau's supervisor in 2019 to contact National Grid to determine the feasibility of burying the mishmash of overhead power lines on Route 9 when installing the new sanitary sewers. He must have heard: never contact National Grid nor mention the topic again for six months, then have the town's project engineer estimate the cost at $3 million.
(In my impromptu mid-January visit to National Grid, a planner told me buried power lines have to be at least 10 feet from sewer pipes, ruling out my idea.)
Earlier, I requested the board consider adopting the state-authorized “partial tax exemption for real property of persons with disabilities and limited incomes.” The all-GOP board apparently heard: stall for nine months, don't do research or provide updates, don't release an impact report from the (now retired) assessor, and dismiss, without proof, the potential savings for a handful of eligible folks as too burdensome for town taxpayers.
This year, I recommended that “all non-elected, salaried department heads” attend regularly scheduled meetings to improve communication between constituents and elected representatives. The supervisor and councilwoman interpreted that as, we don't want hourly wage workers attending because they'd be paid overtime, thus wasting taxpayer dollars.
It's not funny at all that they apparently don't know the difference between salaried and hourly wage workers.
Dominic Tom, Moreau