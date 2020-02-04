Letter to the editor - Moreau meetings a laughingstock

Editor:

If radio show comics Bob & Tom need new material, they can get their fill at Moreau Town Board meetings, which are a laughingstock.

For the uninitiated and those of a different generation, Bob and Tom perform a “s/he said, s/he heard” routine. For example: She said, “Would you go clothes shopping with me?” He heard, “Can I pull out your fingernails with pliers?”

Some Moreau politicos seem to enjoy following the same script while adding their own brand of misdirection.

I asked Moreau's supervisor in 2019 to contact National Grid to determine the feasibility of burying the mishmash of overhead power lines on Route 9 when installing the new sanitary sewers. He must have heard: never contact National Grid nor mention the topic again for six months, then have the town's project engineer estimate the cost at $3 million.

(In my impromptu mid-January visit to National Grid, a planner told me buried power lines have to be at least 10 feet from sewer pipes, ruling out my idea.)