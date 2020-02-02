Letter to the editor - Mirror wonders about Stefanik

Editor:
Mirror, who once hung on the wall before the spiteful hand of Congresswoman Stefanik smashed her to smithereens, sighs with relief. She is safe for the moment, waiting in her eye doctor's office. Stefanik is away in Iowa, listening with her tin ear to the heartbeat of America. Mirror gives a silent shout out to Stefanik's constituents: "Tedra Cobb won't desert you. But of course, Elise was never really there."
Mirror sits while the ophthalmologist adjusts a wall chart.
"What colors do you see?" the doctor queries.
"I see rivers flowing in rainbow hues, perfumed by odoriferous fumes, the discharges of factories. Missy loves their scents and colors. Environmental regulations constrict the beauty of profit. In Stefanik's account book, money trumps health. Drink deeply, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls!"
"I see puffs of Charmin riding little turd logs down the Hudson. Whoopee! With Stefanik's help, Donald lets rip, loosening raw sewage allowances. Lake George turns emerald as watershed protections are gutted. Algae bloom like field crops on Hadlock and Glen."
"Clouds of iridescent smog from deregulated industries breed cancers and asthma. The Adirondacks start dying all over again. Surgical masks become the fashion accessory no one can live without!"
"Citizens slump in washed-out shades of apprehension and despair. Stefanik urges the president to cut Social Security and Medicare. January 2020: he announces that he will!"
Mirror speculates, "Is this another lie, closing in on 17,000? Or will he really slash earned entitlements, yours and mine?"
Mirror bets that he will, because “We the People” is neither a registered corporation nor his crony.
How will the elderly, disabled, and poor survive, Mirror wonders. Everyone grows old. We get sick. Money runs out.
The stock market may be rising in some fantastical place, but we live in a shaky here and now and tomorrow.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville