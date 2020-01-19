Letter to the editor - Mirror says Elise is mean to Cobb

Editor:
Mirror, the one who used to be on the wall, creaks down the sidewalk. Once she was gilt, now she's held together by glue. Her aching shards! She can't even see straight anymore. The world's a kaleidoscope!
But she sees one thing clearly: don't turn your back on Elise Stefanik. She's mean!
And when you're broken, she'll sweep you into the dustbin without even a Band-Aid. Mirror knows.
Elise doesn't need Mirror anymore. Now she watches herself on the big screen while technicians prep her lipstick and mascara and powder her nose. Elise has hit the big time of her dreams! She doesn't heed her constituents. She doesn't need them! She has the viewers of Fox! They seem to believe anything she sells them. And they send her money! Maybe they'll make her president! What a lark!
Without the Affordable Care Act, which Elise voted to repeal and constantly clamors against, Mirror would lie shattered and buried in a landfill. If Missy Stefanik had her way, Mirror's pre-existing condition, her brittle glass, would be uninsurable. Mirror is fortunate that Elise has not yet prevailed. Mirror hurts but she is healing. Why is Elise so cruel?
And why, Mirror wonders, is Elise so unscrupulously mean to Tedra Cobb? Mirror has seen the scurrilous ads that Elise endorses with her voice-over. Is it because Tedra Cobb cares about people? Is it that simple?
With clear-sighted empathy, Tedra heralds the ideals of community. She seeks families safeguarded, businesses grown, talents nurtured. And when those talents are spent in life's cycle, aged and ill receive the humane care they deserve.
This is too much for Elise. Where's the business model? How much will it cost? What can I cut?
Tedra's integrity is enough to push her over the edge!
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville