Letter to the editor - Many reasons to impeach Trump

4. His disregard of the facts surrounding climate change. After his acquittal he will become all-powerful. I'd be willing to forgive all of his previous sins if he would use his power to put the planet on a healing course. He could strong-arm China, Brazil and Russia. He could confront the fossil-fuel juggernaut and immediately end all taxpayer subsidies to the industry. He could incentivize investment in renewable sources of energy.

In our quest for a safe, secure life, we all have insurance to soften the financial impact of an unforeseen calamity. For over 30 years we have been warned by the scientific community that dire consequences will result if we ignore climate change. The evidence is mounting – in the Arctic and Antarctic – that irreversible change is already happening. The corporate "persons" who flood the media with reassuring inducements to consume more, see only to the end of the next quarterly earnings report. These "persons" have no sense of community. They don't have grandchildren. Yet they are the ones who decide our future. These so-called "job creators" are leading us toward a future where the whims of an overheated planet will return us to the Stone Age as surely as any cluster bomb.