Letter to the editor - Mankind seems to have lost its way

Editor:

After 200 years of higher education in America, it is obvious man has lost his way. Our pride and arrogance of much education has brought the world to the point we have been told would come. There is a higher power than Pelosi and all Washington that soon the world may have to reckon with.

Being politically correct we cannot mention this higher power (God) by name which might offend many, but we do observe the actions daily of His being.

For instance, we were told 3,500 years ago of a people chosen to give knowledge to the world of how to have a long happy life. This higher power promised He would look after these people and gave them a promised homeland.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past 72 years we have been watching the control of this higher power as these people who were scattered 2,000 year ago by the Roman Empire are being returned to the land promised them. The higher power controls their destiny and watches over them.

Pay attention to the natural disasters, the weather, the storms in both frequency and intensity. All are increasing as spoken of by this higher power. We need to believe it, not just to be aware of it.