Letter to the editor - Looking for more ethics in politics

On Jan. 25, Leonard Muller wrote the following statement, "What president or person of influence would not use all the cards in his/her deck to influence the outcome of their political ideology?" My first response would be an ethical one. Impeachment was specifically put into the Constitution for this reason.

This president has publicly asked Russia, China and the Ukraine to interfere in our electoral process. To proclaim that our brave soldiers died so that foreign governments could elect Republicans is frankly un-American.

In addition, if I were to take your statement to its logical conclusion, President Trump should use every tool available including imprisonment or worse of opponents to further his agenda.

John Busteed, Glens Falls

