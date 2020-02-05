Letter to the editor - Limo families are grateful for law

Editor:

The families of the Oct. 6, 2018 Schoharie Limousine tragedy are very grateful that Governor Cuomo has signed into law of all the legislation proposed and passed by the New York State Senate and Assembly. These laws were a necessary first step to address significant safety deficiencies within this industry here in New York State.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Behind this effort were moms and dads, sisters and brothers, grand moms and grand dads, wives and grandchildren. Also, thanks go to our communities that literally held us in their arms, and in their thoughts and prayers over these past 17 months. This safety legislation is fitting legacy to all those that perished that day as well as to the first responders.

Lastly, we stand committed to work with our local federal legislators to pass federal legislation that will help insure limousine safety becomes the national norm.

Kevin Cushing, father of Patrick Kevin Cushing, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0