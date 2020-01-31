Letter to the editor - Life is too short not to speak

Editor:

I stopped a while ago what I love so much - writing. I love venting my feelings and experiences lo these many years. An occasional criticism turned me off so I stopped. I've always tried to steer clear of politics, but on occasion wrote about two things I detest most: guns and abortion. I'm for life, not death. As a result, I lost what I considered two friends over these issues.

Why can't people accept people just for what they are? What a terrible trait to just dislike somebody for something they care or don't care about. It speaks volumes about one of the most important issues of life, forgiveness. How often do people never speak to one another again because of something that went on between them? Resentment and anger are an anathema.

I witnessed a terrible case once. I've never gotten over this to this day. This is quite the extreme but imagine being present for this. When in my 30s, I used to make a religious retreat annually at the Passionist Retreat House on the banks of the Hudson in the Bronx.

On Saturdays after lunch, a period of silence was reserved in the chapel dedicated to reflection and examination of conscience. Occasionally an unknown voice would speak out in pitch darkness requesting a prayer for a special intention.