Letter to the editor - Let Trump stand as iimpeached

Editor:
Perhaps we should begin with the premise that if one has nothing to hide, then one should have no fears in terms of releasing documents and allowing officials to testify.
I witnessed the impeachment hearings. Instead of adhering to requests to allow certain officials to testify or produce documents, Trump issued a global order that no one should honor the subpoenas that were issued by Congress; which requested witnesses to testify and documents to be produced.
Nonetheless, due to certain courageous and patriotic officials, who defied Trump’s order, the president was impeached. As a result, our nation is now at an impasse.
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House has determined not to release the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until an agreement is reached as to which witnesses shall appear and what documents will be disclosed by the executive branch of our government.
The Senators, as jurors, are to be unbiased, unpartisan, and willing to hear all the testimony before rendering a verdict. Well, let’s think about that.
Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority Leader of the Senate has already, and amazingly, proclaimed that his office is in tune with the White House Counsel’s Office as to how the Senate trial should unfold. He is one of our jurors. McConnell’s blatant partisan position seems to not have any effect on any of his fellow members, except Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
As stated above, due to Trump's actions, he has created a stalemate. If a trial is had in the Senate, the senators are the jurors. Due to the number of Republican senators, a conviction is almost an impossibility.
So let it be.
Let Trump stand as being impeached in this upcoming election, rather than having the privilege of claiming that he was exonerated.
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem