Letter to the editor - Let's be positive during the holidays

How about putting aside negative political letters for a couple weeks. Concentrate on letting us in on a fun and happy time during your holiday season. Mine was in 1938. I was 15. We were 10 in the family. Mom and Dad, four boys, four girls ranging from 2 years old to 17; my brother Monroe was the oldest, I was next.

Dec. 24 was a busy day in our home. It was Mom’s big baking day. Her apple and mince meat pies (a French Canadian treat with meat) and her jam-filled doughnuts were to die for. The good smells filled every room.

After the younger kids went to bed, Monroe and I decorated the tree and wrapped the presents that went under the tree. After that was done, we made a mad rush to get ready for Midnight Mass. The church was always filled.