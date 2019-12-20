Letter to the editor - Let's be positive during the holidays

Editor:
How about putting aside negative political letters for a couple weeks. Concentrate on letting us in on a fun and happy time during your holiday season. Mine was in 1938. I was 15. We were 10 in the family. Mom and Dad, four boys, four girls ranging from 2 years old to 17; my brother Monroe was the oldest, I was next.
Dec. 24 was a busy day in our home. It was Mom’s big baking day. Her apple and mince meat pies (a French Canadian treat with meat) and her jam-filled doughnuts were to die for. The good smells filled every room.
After the younger kids went to bed, Monroe and I decorated the tree and wrapped the presents that went under the tree. After that was done, we made a mad rush to get ready for Midnight Mass. The church was always filled.
Following that at home, Mom had set the dining room table with the good dishes and glasses and lit the candles as we arrived for the French-Canadian custom of LeReveillons, including Dad’s favorite antipasto and his special cocktail. A wonderful time for us kids. The younger kids awoke in awe to see the lit tree and all those colorfully wrapped presents under the tree. For me, I received ice skates – my own ice skates and not having to wear my brother’s boys’ skates – wow! Christmas has always been a special memory of home back then. I hope you all have a wonderful to remember too.
Phyllis Avona, Queensbury