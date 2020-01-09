Letter to the editor - Legalizing weed is long overdue

Editor:

Your Jan. 5 editorial, “NY should exert caution with marijuana,” typifies how misplaced “conservative” attitudes can actually obstruct economic progress in our state.

Decades ago the late political icon, William F. Buckley, observed that marijuana prohibition was “suckering” many Americans into an irrational state of fear, based on nothing more than “a cancerous tissue of lies.”

A dedicated fiscal conservative, Buckley strongly opposed the astronomical public spending required to enforce the federal “marihuana” ban (that’s the legal spelling).

Apparently, New York’s upstate county governments want those funds to keep flowing, considering last year’s media frenzy in opposition to the pending state legislation. County leaders probably intend to repeat that effort.

Yet this ritual fussing about the seedless, female flowers of cannabis plants could be the real problem.

Yes, in general, there are some dangers associated with cannabis consumption. People young and old get that part.

But it is no longer necessary for officials (and newspaper editors) to admonish all citizens like children on this subject.