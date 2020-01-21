Letter to the editor - Killing sometimes is necessary evil

Editor:
There seem to be many conflicting opinions regarding the recent assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, who was in the forefront of terrorism and anti-Israel programs sponsored by the leaders of Iran. There are those who think the deed was beneficial for the world and gave terrorists and anti-Semites something to ponder. Then there are those who think the act will lead to an escalation of tension and possibly to another war in the Middle East.
And there are many who, although supporting the missile attack, question the judgment of President Trump, who authorized the killing. These are people who object to anything done by the current leader of our country, whether it is right or not.
One important thing that everybody should consider is this: in the 1930s, there was a man who also hated the Jewish people, oppressed anyone who disagreed with his ideology and tried to force his will upon the world. Diplomacy to dissuade this man was tried, and eventually the Prime Minister of England announced an agreement with this man that would lead to “peace in our time.”
If someone had had the courage to eliminate a man named Adolph Hitler, history would not have seen World War II, a holocaust, a Soviet Union or a cold war, and the number of people who lost loved ones would have been significantly less.
Having lost a grandson in Afghanistan, I do not advocate for war nor do I sanction killing as a means to an end, but there are times when it may be necessary to rid society of a truly evil presence or to avoid another world-wide catastrophe. Extreme measures do serve a purpose at times. Even if they don’t work, they might give us time to find a better solution and, at the worst, at least someone tried to avoid having another madman create chaos in this world.
Keith D. Southworth, West Pawlet, Vermont