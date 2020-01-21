Letter to the editor - Killing sometimes is necessary evil

Editor:

There seem to be many conflicting opinions regarding the recent assassination of Iranian General Soleimani, who was in the forefront of terrorism and anti-Israel programs sponsored by the leaders of Iran. There are those who think the deed was beneficial for the world and gave terrorists and anti-Semites something to ponder. Then there are those who think the act will lead to an escalation of tension and possibly to another war in the Middle East.

And there are many who, although supporting the missile attack, question the judgment of President Trump, who authorized the killing. These are people who object to anything done by the current leader of our country, whether it is right or not.

One important thing that everybody should consider is this: in the 1930s, there was a man who also hated the Jewish people, oppressed anyone who disagreed with his ideology and tried to force his will upon the world. Diplomacy to dissuade this man was tried, and eventually the Prime Minister of England announced an agreement with this man that would lead to “peace in our time.”