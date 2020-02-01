Letter to the editor - Important what you stand for

Editor:
What do people “do” and “stand for?” Talk is cheap!
On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Will Doolittle wrote a “Commentary” in The Post-Star. “The Sky is not falling on upstate New York.” He is as enthusiastic about “upstate” as anyone can be! He knows how to treat people.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, there was a Viewpoint by the Editorial Board, “Treating people right in the public arena.”
I also have much sympathy for Reed and Mary Antis of Moreau, for the lack of civility by town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
And “that” brings us to chapter two in this recent saga with what happened to Travis Whitehead. Warren County’s new Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Frank Thomas recently announced his appointments to the IDA, and rudely, did not include or warn Whitehead.
However the “D” in IDA stands for “development.” Just because Travis doesn’t get paid for his services, does not entitle him to kill everything he can get his hands on, including airport expansion, electric cars, etc.
Travis has a reputation for trying to save us from our elected representatives.
I remember one official as saying that he would resign if Travis was elected supervisor.
As I’ve said before – “I’m not against Travis; I’m against what he stands for.”
Someone that treats everyone like dummies, and called Thomas a bad name on the way out the door!
While Will Doolittle is trying to develop “God’s Country,” Travis would put us back in the Stone Age. He had his chance when he ran for supervisor. He even had a mixed endorsement from The Post-Star to help him.
My support goes with Frank Thomas, Will Doolittle, and the Editorial Board of The Post-Star, for what they stand for!
Ron Hintz, Argyle