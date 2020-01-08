Letter to the editor - I was right about opposing wars

Editor:

Regarding Will Doolittle's commentary "We Don't Want Another War," I couldn't agree more -- except that, actually, I could.

I was among the many who protested these wars at the five corners, before the roundabout, with my two little kids, who are now grown. I was screamed at by war mongers then, received threatening phone calls and probably lost a teaching career because of my vocal opposition. Now, as made clear by The Washington Post's Afghanistan Papers and Will's passionate and well-reasoned columnl, we were right, and they were monumentally wrong.

I was laughed at when I predicted it would cost billions -- and now we know it has cost trillions. I was asked not to bring it up at work and criticized that I was too aggressive in my opposition. Now I only wish more of us had done the same.

Now I have just one question: When will those who allowed these wars to happen, who argued and rallied for them at the time, who beat the drums of patriotism and revenge 17 years ago, admit they were wrong? As it turns out, to see by the results in wasted lives, resources, money, infrastructure and results, totally wrong. When?

Neal Herr, Glens Falls

