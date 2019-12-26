Letter to the editor - Henke column struck chord in community

I wish to thank Bob Henke for his current column on the flora of Christmas and their respective legends. His column, particularly in a week of sadness in Argyle, struck a chord of consolation in a difficult time. The inference of the promise of Christmas did not go unnoticed. If Argyle is at all special, it is due in large part to the good citizenship and the unswerving public service of people like Bob Henke and the late Bob Humiston.