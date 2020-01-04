Letter to the editor - Group does pledge to civil behavior

Editor:
Who is The Post-Star Editorial Board trying not to offend?
In the Dec. 29 edition, the editorial spoke to the heated political climate in Glens Falls. “We’d like the protesters pledge to be civil while working with the Common Council to ensure freedom of speech while not compromising safety.” The board fails to mention at our rallies we take a vocal pledge—noted in your coverage of our last rally—not to engage with pro-Trump members, even when they force their way into our peaceful assembly trying to incite violent reactions from our protesters, while we voice our concerns to Rep. Stefanik.
You have free articles remaining.
That these people bully their way into our space screaming slurs as we lobby for legislation or express our displeasure with the criminal behavior of the president shows their disregard for our rights to ask our congresswoman to do the right thing—not what she sees as a politically expedient alliance that will benefit her career. She has turned a blind eye to her supporters' bad behavior.
The Common Council has done a disservice to those who gather in peace. The solution to avoiding violence is not by shelving the issue because of the NYCLU dictate but to simply urge the police department to enforce the N.Y. State Penal Law, disorderly conduct, which the pro-Trump groups repeatedly violate.
In a meeting with Chief Lydon and Mayor Hall last fall, when I asked, “why aren’t police arresting those who break that law?” the Chief responded, “The DA won’t prosecute the arrests.” Well, that is not a good enough reason not to remove by arrest those who violate the law. It simply makes the city complicit should anyone be harmed in a physical confrontation. Does everybody in authority want to pass the buck of indecision so as not to offend Trump supporters?
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls