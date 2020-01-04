Letter to the editor - Group does pledge to civil behavior

Editor:

Who is The Post-Star Editorial Board trying not to offend?

In the Dec. 29 edition, the editorial spoke to the heated political climate in Glens Falls. “We’d like the protesters pledge to be civil while working with the Common Council to ensure freedom of speech while not compromising safety.” The board fails to mention at our rallies we take a vocal pledge—noted in your coverage of our last rally—not to engage with pro-Trump members, even when they force their way into our peaceful assembly trying to incite violent reactions from our protesters, while we voice our concerns to Rep. Stefanik.

That these people bully their way into our space screaming slurs as we lobby for legislation or express our displeasure with the criminal behavior of the president shows their disregard for our rights to ask our congresswoman to do the right thing—not what she sees as a politically expedient alliance that will benefit her career. She has turned a blind eye to her supporters' bad behavior.