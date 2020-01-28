Letter to the editor - Good ole boys club is back at county

Editor:

The “good old boys club” is back in full force in Warren County. Here is how it works. If you speak out, challenge the status quo, be against outrageous spending budgets and show any independence, the “club” will silence you any way they can.

The most valuable citizen volunteer to help Warren and Washington counties in the last 20 years is Travis Whitehead. That is a proven fact as he has saved taxpayers millions of dollars, unraveled corruption, and constantly protects every resident.

From stopping wasting millions on the airport runway boondoggle, to forcing Siemens to pay 500k to Warren County for their faulty contract with the county. Unraveling the alleged fraud with Decker and how local supervisors got hoodwinked and protecting our seniors at Westmount.

He finds the facts, and unravels the backroom deals that often the “GOB” club, good old boys fight to hide. So what is his reward for doing all this work for zero money and spending hundreds of hours protecting the taxpayer? The “GOB” club at the very last minute without any notice blindsides Whitehead and kicks him off the Warren Washington IDA agency.