Letter to the editor - Glens Falls should enforce the law

Ask yourself, are the City of Glens Falls officials afraid of gun-toting Trump supporters? What is the real reason behind the Glens Falls Police Department refusal to enforce the N.Y. State Penal Law, disorderly conduct and the DA refusing to prosecute – according to a statement by Chief Lydon?

I figure the city is now so afraid of an ACLU lawsuit they are willing to risk our lives to prevent one. So, since the purpose of defining some rules of engagement for our safety has become an issue with the NYCLU, the Common Council now wants to reduce the distance between opposing protesters from 30 feet to 8 feet. (Actually, there never was a distance requirement and we peaceful protesters have been subjected to threatening counter-protesters pressing in on us.)

So this is supposed to make us safe from disturbing, obscene and violent posturing by Trump supporters? Must parents leave their children at home when they should be witnessing their parents exercising their First Amendment right of speech because of the dangers posed as occurred last week at the Women's March to children who attended?