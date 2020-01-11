Letter to the editor - Glens Falls needs to be tougher

Editor:

Many of the houses in Glens Falls are older and in our neighborhood we try to keep our houses looking in good shape. We have pride.

We do have a house that was in foreclosure for four years and it deteriorated somewhat, and now it was purchased at a foreclosure price and work started on it 15 months ago, but now it has been sitting idle for five months and all torn apart and boarded up – surely an eyesore.

Went to the city inspector and complained and to no avail. Filed a complaint though the city mayor’s office and the same results. So we (neighbors too) are burdened with this awful site until the owners decide to continue repairs or whatever. This is not fair to the neighborhood.

I believe the city should step up and tighten regulations on completing rehab jobs on any house in this condition. We pay our taxes and should get better response from the inspector and city hall to get action on these situations.

Gene Habinowski, Glens Falls

