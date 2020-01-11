Letter to the editor - Glad Soleimani is dead, but still...

Editor:

Let me begin by saying you’ll be hard pressed to find anyone more gleeful for Soleimani’s death than me. I’ve been praying for it for 13 years. That said, when you kill someone like that, you have to be careful about how you do it. Trump was anything but.

The man was scum. The man was a murderer. He was a war criminal. He was deserving of what he got.

But he was still a uniformed officer of a sovereign country. He was the acting defense secretary of a U.S. ally, in that country at its government’s invitation. The way Trump killed him was legally and morally objectionable, at best. (The way the president has carried on since has made us look like the pariah state.)

Now again, I am happy Soleimani is dead, giddy even. But for the sake of the country, it would have been best if he’d died under more ambiguous circumstances. I’ve seen Iraqis forgive us for accidentally killing their kids for $2,000. They’ll gladly risk their lives for $500, or less. You don’t think we couldn’t have found one to kill this … person, for a few thousand? If he’d died that way, the Iranians would have gotten the message, but there’d have been nothing directly tying us to his death and less risk of diplomatic or military blowback to our country.