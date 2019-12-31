Letter to the editor - Future being built on quick sand

Editor:

Has anyone realized how smart our country is with new electronics every few months, so called smart phones, iPads, computers – you name it, we make it. Along with all the new electronics, we have cars that drive themselves along with flying cars being tested, little robots that clean your floors. It’s almost like Buck Rogers, Flash Gordon and Superman days along with space ships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

What a futuristic world we live in, or do we? Our roads are too old to take care of the traffic; our bridges are crumbing and becoming safety hazards; our water systems underground have to be replaced; millions and millions of autos and trucks have defects and are being recalled; the list goes on and on.

Don’t forget our landfills – some open and many are closed. The ones closed look nice with green grass or solar panels on them. These areas continue to poison our Earth, water and air. Just ask those that know about them. The trains that continue to carry oil all over our country – a big time bad event waiting to happen. In other words, our infrastructure is falling apart right under us, and we try to figure out where to get the money to fix it, and yet not too much is done to correct the problem. We are building our future on quick sand. Are we smart or what?