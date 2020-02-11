Letter to the editor - Filling in blanks on Stefanik's statement

Letter to the editor - Filling in blanks on Stefanik's statement

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I always enjoy, as well as trust, reporting by Mr. Goot. It is with heavy heart and genuine respect however, that I must point out a couple of potential reporting omissions that Mr. Goot may have left out of just one sentence while writing about some of Cong. Stefanik’s recent election security initiatives.

Ms. Stefanik’s sentence I’m referring to stated: “I am a staunch advocate for measures to protect American elections from any foreign interference, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance this effort.”

At the risk of embarrassing Mr. Goot, who was probably hurrying to meet a deadline, I will fill in what I feel may have been overlooked: “I am a staunch advocate for measures to protect American elections from any foreign interference, unless directed to do so by the president, and I look forward to working with my Republican colleagues who agree with me, to advance this effort.” (my quote, not Stefanik’s.)

If I’m wrong, and my additions really didn’t appear in Ms. Stefanik’s statement, they should have!

Jerry Senecal, Edwards 

Letter to the editor
2
5
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News