Letter to the editor - Disgusted with impeachment

Editor:

I am writing to express my anger and disgust of these sham impeachment hearings against our President Donald Trump.

Since day one, the sore loser Democrats can’t admit they lost the election because they had a washed up candidate with no solutions that work for America.

Instead of trying to win elections fairly, they resort to using biased media and bogus claims. I would love to see all the phone transcripts and emails the Obama administration has. I bet there is real impeachable offence there as well as criminal.

Trump uses his executive powers to force our allies to pay their fair share toward their defense. He questions them with how they spend our aid. He uses tariffs to bring unfair trade to treaties for fair trade.

Trump’s economic successes are so numerous I don’t have the words to list them all.

The Democrats are so jealous and hungry for power that they are trying a coup of a sitting president. They are trying to change the rules with opening up voting for illegals and felons. They are trying to change the Constitution to fit their agenda.