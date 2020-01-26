Letter to the editor - Dewatering plant a boondoggle

The Warren Washington County IDA along with the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. want our elected officials to fund bridge and road improvements to enable the WL Plastics Corporation to buy a property and develop it. The property that WL Plastics wants to purchase is surrounded by property owned by the WCC corporation, a large scale, local developer.

The question we have to ask ourselves as taxpayers is, why can't WCC, a profitable business, build a road to the piece of property they "sold" the Fort Edward LPDC for $1?

Why are state politicians offering $1.2 million to build a new bridge? Why don't we have WCC, who has avoided paying taxes on the property by "selling it" to the Fort Edward LPDC, plan out a road that gives access to the entire parcel? That way the entire parcel can be developed and bring in much needed businesses and tax revenue to the area. WCC came to Fort Edward, made money leasing the property to General Electric for big bucks and now wants out of any responsibility. This seems totally unfair.