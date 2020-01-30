Letter to the editor - Democrats continue to obstruct Trump

Editor:

The current resistance to anything Trump by the Democrats especially in the Senate is problematic and potentially disastrous.

Many Democratic senators have voted “no” on almost every appointment the president has made to fill critical federal jobs; judges, cabinet members and other important positions.

It is only the fact that Republicans control the Senate and use the Harry Reid rule, that despite objections and significant delays they have been able to fill most of these critical positions.

If this mindless obstruction escalates as they usually do, what will happen if a Democratic president is elected and the Republicans hold on to the Senate? It will be difficult to fill critical positions if Republicans follow the present Democratic attitude and example.

I can just hear the Democrats howl and say it is unfair. That every president deserves to fill positions with people he or she feels comfortable with. They will say for the good of the country we should not look back but do what is right now – we were “kidding” with our unprecedented objections.

Of course, one advantage they will have is the media, by and large, will side with them and not talk about past obstructions.