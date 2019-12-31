Letter to the editor - Country continues downward spiral

Editor:

I’ve been watching the impeachment hearings with total disgust. Not one Democrat or Republican has dared to cross party lines. A few political leaders are pulling the strings and their constituents dare not speak against their leaders. I predict that Trump will be charged by the House only to be exonerated by the Senate. It’s not a case of what is right or wrong. It’s a classic case of “He with the most marbles wins.”

We were once a great nation but the constant tension between political parties is sending us into a downward spiral. Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” His words are falling upon deaf ears.

Richard Stewart, North Creek

