Letter to the editor - Coming together for holiday march

Editor:

The huge American flag over the halfway point of the Christmas Eve Road March is suspended between a fire truck from the Queensbury Central FD, and another from the West Glens Falls FD – a perfect symbol of how the area comes together to support our annual march.

We have walked over 60 miles in the 16 years we have held the march, and the list is huge of all the community support that we have gotten. But, more importantly, the march has always been about sending a message to those deployed that we remember them at a time of the year we could be comfortably home. I always say that we need to "suffer" a bit to symbolize what the soldiers go through – that is how we send a message to those not home for the holidays.

The marchers were there this year in battalions, but the community was there in other ways: from the police departments, to the fire departments, to the residents of Garrison Road who turn out with hot beverages and donuts, making the march seem so much more community oriented!

There are not enough words here to speak of the many folks who assisted with the march – but just know that our area is not lacking in the area of selfless service.