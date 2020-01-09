Letter to the editor - Citizens need to take Moreau back

Editor:
It's time for Moreau residents and property owners to take back their government, especially now that Councilman John “JD” Donahue has taken his town board seat. In the spirit of optimism and the new year – and decade – I urge all the town board members to assume an independent, cooperative and transparent method of governing and, in at least one case, shed the dictatorial, intimidating and arrogant attitude.
I got involved in Moreau government in spring 2019 by respectfully offering nonpartisan suggestions and ideas to boost the town.
How do you spell n-a-i-v-e?
Instead, I experienced utter apathy, vengeful attitudes, no responses to or immediate dismissal of ideas, arrogance, partisan politics and four board members who couldn't – or wouldn't – act independently for apparent fear of risking the wrath of their party leaders. Space restriction doesn't allow me to outline my personal, negative experiences.
I'm embarrassed to say I gave up in disgust, stopped attending meetings and realized all my requests were referred to the board's trash bin committee.
But, buoyed by a new year and JD's promise to impartially represent everyone, I'm coming back, and I implore others to become involved in your town government. It is the indifference exhibited by the populace that allows a handful of egotistical, non-qualified political hacks to make Moreau their fiefdom.
I am a registered voter – and I do vote – but refuse to enroll in a political party because they pollute the entire process at every level. I wouldn't enroll in a political party if Moses came down from West Mountain and made it the 11th Commandment.
I implore everyone to get involved and encourage qualified, caring individuals to run for office. The next town board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Dominic Tom, Moreau