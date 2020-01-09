Letter to the editor - Citizens need to take Moreau back

Editor:

It's time for Moreau residents and property owners to take back their government, especially now that Councilman John “JD” Donahue has taken his town board seat. In the spirit of optimism and the new year – and decade – I urge all the town board members to assume an independent, cooperative and transparent method of governing and, in at least one case, shed the dictatorial, intimidating and arrogant attitude.

I got involved in Moreau government in spring 2019 by respectfully offering nonpartisan suggestions and ideas to boost the town.

How do you spell n-a-i-v-e?

Instead, I experienced utter apathy, vengeful attitudes, no responses to or immediate dismissal of ideas, arrogance, partisan politics and four board members who couldn't – or wouldn't – act independently for apparent fear of risking the wrath of their party leaders. Space restriction doesn't allow me to outline my personal, negative experiences.

I'm embarrassed to say I gave up in disgust, stopped attending meetings and realized all my requests were referred to the board's trash bin committee.