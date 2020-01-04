Letter to the editor - Christmas visit was appreciated

Editor:

Many, many thanks and happy New Year to all the kind folks that came to Adam Lawrence Apartments in Corinth during the Christmas season with gifts and songs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We all appreciated your thoughtfulness, and was enjoyed by all. The many goodies and gifts you brought, and we appreciate all your efforts. The children who came really made our day.

A dear pastor and wife entertained us with some real Christmas oldies plus accompaniment on guitar and banjo. Thank you again, and we shall long remember with happy hearts this special time spent with special people.

Sylvia Zetterstrom and tenants at Adam Lawrence Apartments, Corinth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0