Letter to the editor - Bail reform bill makes no sense

I consider myself an average citizen of upstate New York. I pay my fair share of taxes. I vote in every election. And try to be supportive of whoever is elected. I truly love New York State.

Up until several days ago, I always held the belief that whatever laws were passed in our state were done so by intelligent people, to benefit the majority of our citizens. The events of the past several days have deeply shaken that belief.

The bail reform bill of 2020 seems to have no sense to it, and in fact appears to have great potential of putting innocent people in danger. Additionally, in my opinion, it seems like this bill is unconstitutional in that it restricts our elected justices’ ability to hold a suspect in custody. \

It seems to me that the judges that we’ve fairly elected should have the power to invoke bail as they see fit. I am urging our lawmakers to repeal this law, or at least enacting some drastic, immediate changes.

Karen Strack James, Gansevoort

