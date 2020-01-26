Letter to the editor - Another gun law being pushed

Editor:

The push for more gun laws is on the move in New York once again, and just when law abiding citizens thought it couldn't get any worse, this new bill tops that. Sponsored by state Sen. James Sanders of, you guessed it, NYC, S7065 would make it mandatory for every gun owner to get a mental health evaluation with each and every gun purchase. Every, single, time.

This would put a huge burden on people who have again, done nothing wrong, especially when the background check is done, a question is already asked about the buyer's mental health. So the potential gun owner would have to find and pay for a state approved doctor at their expense, drive to wherever that might be whenever they can get the appointment and then have the background check done anyway. If the person doesn't get the mental health check done, it's a felony punishable up to seven years.