Letter to the editor - Another gun law being pushed

Editor:
The push for more gun laws is on the move in New York once again, and just when law abiding citizens thought it couldn't get any worse, this new bill tops that. Sponsored by state Sen. James Sanders of, you guessed it, NYC, S7065 would make it mandatory for every gun owner to get a mental health evaluation with each and every gun purchase. Every, single, time.
This would put a huge burden on people who have again, done nothing wrong, especially when the background check is done, a question is already asked about the buyer's mental health. So the potential gun owner would have to find and pay for a state approved doctor at their expense, drive to wherever that might be whenever they can get the appointment and then have the background check done anyway. If the person doesn't get the mental health check done, it's a felony punishable up to seven years.
Meanwhile thanks to the no cash bail law, offenders are being let out of our jails like a giant penal Pez dispenser with our illustrious governor wanting to close even more prisons. Not to mention with the Red Flag laws in New York, if a person fails the mental health evaluation, will that lead the doctor to file an ERPO to have the rest of the guns removed from the gun owner? Who again, more than likely did nothing wrong. The mind wonders if that's not the design of the bill in the first place.
I would ask everyone to call their lawmakers, write them, let them know this is an election year and if they want to keep their jobs, this nonsense needs to stop. Because where does it end?
David LaPell, Pottersville