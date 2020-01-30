Letter to the editor - Access fund for abortion bad idea

Regarding proposed bill A08681: Establishes the abortion access fund and allows for individuals to designate a gift to the fund on their personal income tax returns. Why can a person make a gift to an abortion fund of any amount on their taxes but not adoption? Why are the reps in the state house (10 sponsor this bill) leaning more for abortion than adoption?

Or here is an idea: You could take the money everyone donates and give it to the parents to help raise the child.

The rough number of people we have in New York is over 19 million. In 2017, 105,380 abortions were provided in New York, though not all abortions that occurred in New York were provided to state residents. Some patients may have traveled from other states, and some New York residents may have traveled to another state for an abortion. Both are 2017 numbers, so consider writing your reps if you want this bill stopped dead in its tracks. Or hey next year you could make a gift to abort a child on your taxes. 105,380.