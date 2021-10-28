Letter to editor: We are moving in right direction

Editor:

Great letters in today's paper. Bernice, Kevin Robbins, and Kevin Loucks all had factual and truthful letters. Truth still does exist, and I hope we can see even more.

The Elise Stefaniks and Donald Trumps of the world are really getting tiresome. I truly believe that more and more people are starting to leave the liars behind and move on. I've seen many posts about people saying they will never vote for them again. They are finally seeing that in the eyes of many Republican leaders, they really don't mean anything to them.

President Biden has been diligently working hard to help all Americans, and not just the big corporations. From defeating the virus to child care tax credits. Our country needs an infrastructure plan badly! I can recall in the past Republicans blocking other infrastructure bills. The deficit was always the excuse they used.

Under Trump, the deficit was at an all-time high of $3.13 trillion in 2020. This morning it was announced that in 2021, the deficit is $2.77 trillion under President Biden's leadership. The U.S. economy is getting back on track! The Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit will fall to $1.15 trillion in the current budget year, which began October 1, and will dip below $1 trillion for 3 years from 2023 through 2025. We are moving in the right direction. Great job President Biden!

June Woodard, Queensbury

