Letter to editor: Message: 'Keep it in the ground'

While holding LED letters on bridges and in parks, the light brigade team debates next messages about climate action. Some want messages short for impact; some ask how possibly to convey urgency to passersby in a few words only: for example, the November Glasgow Summit, COP 26, will determine new commitments for augmenting the Paris Accord. That’s approximately 15 letters and 15 people holding signs.

We display “climate emergency,” “climate crisis-call Congress.” Can these sound bites spark action?

Gus, our letter builder, crafted a hashtag and an ampersand to message possible action tweets: @POTUS ”#climate emergency”, “#noclimatenodeal”, “#climateenvoy” to pressure the White House, senators and Kerry to support developing nations at Glasgow toward decarbonization, to stand strong on Infrastructure Reconciliation or to declare a nationwide climate emergency.

The administration has refused to block Minnesota Enbridge 3 pipeline, betraying promises to Indigenous people and kicking off a week of direct action in DC “#Peoplevsfossilfuel”, #fossilfight” yes! We have enough volunteers to hold that message!

“Climate Code Red” came from the UN president after the August IPCC report disclosed we only have 7+ years to decarbonize until 1.5-degree Celsius warming is locked into the atmosphere causing permanent catastrophe. Does that message translate?

“Climate Action Now” becomes too much if suggestions like march, email, call representatives, sign petitions, demonstrate are added.

The core message is fossil fuels: “Keep it in the ground.” That’s 17 volunteers holding single letters!

Suggestions for local participation can be found at www.northcountryearthaction.org and on Facebook; or help us hold messages at night, with magical bright letters that aspire to alert and inform.

Lisa Adamson, Lake George

