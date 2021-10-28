 Skip to main content
Letter to editor: Let's simplify our voting districts

Editor:

In reference to the article on redistricting (Oct. 26), I'm curious to know if any Post-Star readers think it's good to redistrict in crazy "salamander" shapes, as has been the norm for over a century.

These "gerrymanders" have always been designed to benefit one political party or another — and the shapes change every few years according to what party is in power.

Why can't voting districts have simple rectangular shapes based on populations? Boundaries would change over time, of course, as populations changed. Politicians would then have to wins the hearts and minds of those in their home district and not depend on a rigged system which the ruling party has designed.

I'd like to hear other opinions on this, please.

Jane Mackintosh, Queensbury

