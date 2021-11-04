Letter to editor: God bless active military, veterans

We salute and honor all the veterans, active military and those that gave their life in the service of our country, to keep the United States of America a free nation. Every veteran and active military was and is very important no matter what they did in the service. Our military in all services are the best and most powerful in the world and has to be kept this way in order to keep the peace for our country. We must continue to keep our military strong and to let the world know this in a good way. We live in strange times. We also live in unsettled times worldwide. God bless our veterans, active military and God bless the United States of America.