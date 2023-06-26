TO THE EDITOR:

I enlisted in the Army because I love my country. I became an Army Combat Medic because I have deep respect for those who sacrifice so much, for the same reasons.

I have voted both political parties and when I worked for a Congressperson, I witnessed non-partisan out-of-control egos, greed and dishonesty.

That said, I PLEAD WITH YOU TO RECOGNIZE THE HORROR OF WHAT TRUMP DID. It is not connected to what anyone else did. If they committed crimes, they should be held accountable.

There were documents revealing our most sensitive military secrets, with names of those who provided us critical information, IN A BATHROOM WHERE ANY GUEST CAN ENTER AND LOCK THE DOOR!

Trump, by his actions, has demonstrated a contempt for everything those of us who have served are against.

IRV WEST

THURMAN