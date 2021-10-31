Letter to editor: Caregivers need your support

Editor:

November is National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support local caregivers. The caregiving needs for someone living with dementia are extensive and it can be a terribly lonely experience. Many family caregivers juggle competing personal and professional priorities. There were many times when I was caring simultaneously for my mother, who had Alzheimer's, my father, and my husband, who has vascular dementia. It was overwhelming.

While everyone’s caregiving journey is unique, there is one universal similarity and that is the value in reaching out to others. After my husband’s stroke, the help I received from the VA and the Alzheimer’s Association was a lifeline. Not only did I learn about dementia and its progression, but I heard from others on coping mechanisms. Being a part of a support group where you can freely express your concerns and receive feedback is crucial. However, my biggest takeaway is that caregivers need validation on the care they are providing. That validation can keep a caregiver from going under and, for me, was such a significant part of the support I received.

I have a lot to be grateful for — my husband and I created a wonderful life together for many years. I’m even keeping our Friday night, date night tradition going. I hold on to his lucid moments, but the devastation caused by dementia is heartbreaking.

I realized quickly that while I have to live with the hour-to-hour caregiving duties alone, I can’t get through this journey all on my own. That is why I’m asking you to take time this month to support a caregiver. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association to educate yourself about the disease — the more you know, the easier it will be to help.

Nancy Pearce, Greenwich

