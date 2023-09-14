Editor:

In this morning's (Tuesday 9/12) Letter To The Editor, the writer was concerned about the deterioration of The Post Star.

The writer wanted to hear more from Bernice, Al, Kevin, and myself. Very flattering, thank you! There have been other letters to The Post Star, angrily blaming the paper for its demise. I looked up reasons why newspapers across the country are either closing down, or reducing what they print out. What I found out was that the explosion of the internet in the 1990s increased the range of media choices available to the average reader while further cutting into newspapers' dominance as the source of news.

We also had an ex-president who verbally attacked all media (except Fox News) as being fake news. Even in the Glens Falls area, some locals were even threatening The Post Star to the point that they had to lock their doors to protect their employees! People were cancelling subscriptions because they believed everything bad that was said about newspapers. Even when The Post Star printed stories that were true about the ex-president, local supporters were furious! They preferred lies over facts, and The Post Star was only doing its job.

I am still a reader, and will be, regardless. I hope other people will reconsider, and keep supporting our local newspaper, just as they have other businesses in the area.

June Woodard, Queensbury