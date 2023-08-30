Editor:

How very distressing and how very sad it is to announce the demise of my city newspaper, The Post Star.

Throughout my more than 3 decades in Glens Falls, I have relied on, and enjoyed, reading my hometown newspaper. Such is not the case anymore. What was once a vibrant small-town paper has become little more than a business promotional publication, no better than The Chronicle, which is free and handily available for checking the events calendar and which I pick up at Steward’s when it’s time to wash my windows.

What happened? We need a forensic analysis.

I ask, why is a butter sculpture featured above the fold and the Republican debate below?

Why is counterfeit money in Queensbury prominent and the historic arrest of the criminal past president below the fold?

Why did you stop featuring Bob Henke—the only feature I ever read in your ridiculously extensive sports section? Why no reviews and features of the Arts in our area?

Where are the editorial board’s commentaries?

I don’t see any Pulitzer Prizes in the future, although I hope for the newspaper’s revival from its dumbed-down condition.

I understand the cost factor in bringing news to print, going digital. I don’t understand the editor telling me the publishers want to focus on local news. The paper always did that and did it well.

I know that no newspaper will satisfy the demands of all of its readers, but the skeletal remains of The Post Star, as it is today, demand burial. My condolences.

Agata Stanford