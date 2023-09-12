Editor:

Spending each day with my husband, who served our country honorably, reminds me of the sacrifice he and his friends made to fight for their communities, including the small town where we both grew up.

While deployed to Iraq, he was caught in a gun battle with insurgents. As a result of the injuries he sustained during his deployment, he now requires physical and mental health services from the VA. Living in a rural farmhouse can make accessing healthcare challenging. Unfortunately, a rule change planned to go into effect in February of next year by the VA will make it more difficult for him to access the care he needs, especially in an emergency.

The VA’s "Change in Rates VA Pays for Special Modes of Transportation" rule change will cut reimbursement rates for air and ground ambulance providers, hurting veterans living in rural areas the most. This will reduce payments to at or below Medicare rates and will not pay for transportation to a non-VA hospital or clinic. This could leave families like ours with tremendous out-of-pocket expenses or debt if we need to call an ambulance in an emergency.

Additionally, local emergency medical services are already strained and if the VA no longer covers the cost of ambulance services, towns will end up paying more. Millions of veterans and their families and caregivers live in situations just like ours and in even more remote areas. Transportation in times of emergency means the difference between life and death.

The VA must delay enacting the reimbursement rule change and properly assess the rule’s impact on rural veterans. Any change to reimbursement rates must not come at the expense of veterans’ access to the lifesaving medical care they deserve. They dedicated their lives to this nation and made enormous sacrifices.

Krista Spohr, Delmar