Letter repeated falsehoods about H1N1

In a letter to the editor in the March 28 paper, Bill Nevitt wrote about a political cartoon in the March 19 edition of The Post Star and claimed that "This sort of journalism is not accurate and is highly prejudicial." He then proceeded to incorrectly make statements from a conservative website about President Obama and the H1N1 flu that were spread on the internet. Politifact, one of many fact checking sites, has corrected the false information that Mr. Nevitt is continuing to spread.

Obama and his administration issued two emergency declarations. His acting director of Health and Human Services declared H1N1 a public health emergency on April 26, 2009. Only 20 cases of H1N1, and no deaths, around the country had been confirmed. Two days later, the administration made an initial request to Congress for funds. $7.65 billion was allocated for a vaccine and other measures. It was declared a pandemic by the WHO on June 11, 2009. The Obama administration's public health emergency declaration came more than six weeks before the pandemic designation.

On Oct. 24, 2009, six months after his administration declared H1N1 a public health emergency, Obama declared it a national emergency. At that point, H1N1 had claimed more than 1,000 American lives, according to the CDC. Not 6,000 lives as Mr. Nevitt falsely reported!