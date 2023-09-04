Editor:

Join people from all walks of life for a massive Climate March ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit. This event will take place in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. We will demand that our leaders show real Climate Leadership by rejecting new fossil fuel projects and by declaring a Climate Emergency.

From the wildfires in Canada to record breaking temperatures around the globe we are reminded almost daily that our world is rapidly warming. The amount of heat trapping carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has increased 50% since the start of the industrial revolution. In order to stop this warming we must rapidly transition away from burning carbon dioxide polluting fossil fuels to non-polluting sources of energy.

Mark your calendars and please join us Sept. 17 and let your voice be heard. Invite your friends and family to join us too.

For more information about this important event visit www.endfossilfuels.us To learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken, visit NASA’s website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov

Ron Sadler , Altamont