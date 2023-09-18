We should be asked what we value as individuals, a country, a world–ask ourselves to reflect deeply not repeat soundbites. Don’t most of us feel that earth, our home, must be sustained, preserved for us, our children, and all beings? Know it’s wrong to pollute rivers, water, air, creating toxic neighborhoods? Don’t we feel pain when others — in another part of our country or in other countries — suffer climate catastrophes such as floods, fires, droughts? When we hear about deaths of loved ones, aren’t we traumatized by needless violence, want sensible gun control? Don’t we feel pain of young girls raped, of women living in states where people report them for crossing a state line to access health care, where doctors fear arrest for saving lives? Aren’t many burdened by prescriptive drug costs and Big Pharma profits? Isn’t extreme income inequality wrong, harmful to democracy, corrupting politicians rather than serving their community? How could we not support raising the minimum wage, creating affordable housing, supplementing prohibitive costs for childcare? Most of us want what’s fair and just, respect honesty and integrity, are fed by real debate about issues. It’s true some are addicted, obsessed with greed, wanting more for themselves, willing to harm another for power. Some, out of fear or hatred, some want control over others, casting out all who make them uncomfortable. But most people, I believe — or choose to believe — recognize the power of honesty, kindness, caring, recognize our connection to each other and to our earth.