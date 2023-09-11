Editor:

So here goes another letter for your shredder. Whoever you are, and wherever you came from, you’re doing a terrible job as editor. Stop with the filler stories and give us some news.

Instead of holding this march against fossil fuels in September, why not have this farce in January, or February when the thermometer reads below zero?

I see the blundering regime in the White House is doing as much for Maui as he did for Ohio—How’s that legalization of pot working out?

McCarthy "suggests" impeachment of Biden is "probable."(?) Do Republicans ever do anything but talk? Do you think they are afraid of Democrats?

I understand the president won't be in NYC to commemorate 9-11. Is anyone surprised by this? Does anyone care?

I've got the cure for the mini crime spree going down in Glens falls. It does not include the police. Time to stop these little wannabes is now. Can't put their faces on the front cover of your publication, fine, substitute mommy’s and daddy’s picture, name and address.

I see nothing has changed in Hatti. Gangs of criminals sleep all day, collect American tax dollars, riot, rape and intimidate poor people at night.

I wonder if the people of Hatti ever got their money back from the other family that occupied our White House back in the day. Remember the scam the Clintons pulled on us, and Hatti? Google it!

I thought politicians were going to save our children from that evil TicTok? Ran outta spine I guess.

Six million dead Americans. Not one politician ever called China on this!

I'm already over the football season. Yankees-Mets, big disappointment. Wait til next year.

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

[Editor's note: This letter has been lightly edited to fit our letters policy. Find the policy here.]