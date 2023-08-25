Editor:

From Rep. Stefanik’s weekly newsletter, “A 2018 text message from Hunter Biden in which he claimed to have paid his father's bills for more than a decade suggests further evidence of the first family's corruption.”

During 2018, Hunter Biden was notably addicted to crack cocaine. Maybe it makes sense to Stefanik and the average House Republican that he paid Joe Biden’s bills while he was addicted to crack. It probably doesn’t make sense to anyone not addicted to conspiracy theories, though. Hunter texted it while high, must be true!

Stefanik also found time to comment on Defendant Trump’s latest indictment. The Georgia one. Trump “had every legal right to challenge the results of the election.” She added, “This blatant election interference by the far left will not work, President Trump will defeat these bogus charges and win back the White House in 2024.”

She also assured us, prior to the midterms, that there would be a “red tsunami.” Former President Trump had a right to challenge in court. He did and lost over 60 times. He did not have a right to assemble fake electors, to confiscate election machines and to threaten and cajole elections officials to violate their oaths of office. That’s without mentioning calling a violent mob to Washington to threaten his vice president and members of Congress which Stefanik notably did not try to have him call off. But, Hunter Biden, right!

Ray Donovan was Secretary of Labor in the Reagan administration. After an indictment and acquittal, he famously said, "Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?" Possibly Trump will have the chance to use that line. I’m convinced there’s no office that Republican politicians will be able to go to in order to restore their reputations, though.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward