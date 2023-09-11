Editor:

There are several letter writers with such a myopic way of thinking. If you write an opposite point of view, they feel the need to point out that they are right and you are wrong.

One particular subject is the state of the economy. Some will write it's the fault of the previous administration, some will write it's the current administration.

Food prices, utility bills and everyday items have increased greatly. I don't care who is to blame. I care something has to change because a person should not need to work after retirement just to survive this economy. Have you noticed how many workers, especially in the retail stores, should be enjoying their retirement years not forced to return to work.

My husband and I thought we had planned for our retirement years financially. We were wrong. We wanted to spend our nest egg on more enjoyable activities not on day-to-day living expenses.

Hopefully the economy will return to more reasonable costs so those retirees can once again enjoy their retirement. After working for most of their lives, they deserve to just relax and not worry how they are going to afford the basic necessities.

Lucy LaPointe, Fort Ann