Letter to the editor: Doctors: Be vaccinated and wear masks in public

Editor:

This is a plea from some Old-Time-Docs of the community — the community we have served for cumulatively uncountable years. Please, please be vaccinated against COVID, and please wear masks when in public places.

We are mostly retired. Some of you are or were our patients; others may have heard of us as caregivers to your parents or grandparents. We are parents and grandparents ourselves. We aren’t yet senile, despite what our spouses say. We are not servants of governments or suspicious plotters.

We are terribly concerned about the record numbers of COVID infections — the worst yet in the pandemic — in this community where we worked for so long and in which we still live. The Glens Falls Hospital is on the way to becoming overwhelmed.

Please, we study and know the science: vaccines and social distancing work! They are clearly proven to keep us as safe as possible in a dangerous time. Personally, we have all been vaccinated, with at most minor side effects. We wear masks when shopping.

And we all know friends and neighbors who were not vaccinated who have become infected, some with severe illness, some dying.

There is nothing for us in this plea except some relief at the venting of our anxieties and some satisfaction in saying to you all: we still care about you, your health and welfare. Please be as safe as you can. Be vaccinated and do your best to be socially distanced.

Richard Leach, M.D.; Joel Solomon, M.D.; Kathy Braico, M.D.; John Braico, M.D.; Herb Hudnut, M.D.; John Rugge, M.D.

