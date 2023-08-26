Editor:
Hillary beat Trump by almost three million votes in 2016 and Biden beat him by about 7 million in 2020!!
Our screwed up Electoral College system gave Trump the Presidency in 2016 and made it look close in 2020! Time to use the popular vote to decide our elections.
Peter Tarana, Queensbury
Tags
- Skater
- Competitor
- Editor
- Trainer
- Sport
- Coach
- Harry Kresky
- Fossil Fuel
- Climate Change
- Bank
- Economics
- Finance
- Meteorology
- Bill Mckibben
- Leach
- Crop
- Environmentalist
- Elise
- Crime
- Politics
- Criminal Law
- Hypocrisy
- Donald
- Hochul
- Marijuana
- Help
- Parking
- Street
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- City Planning
- Car
- Oregon
- Residential Area
- Portland
- Revenue
- Ticketing
- Publishing
- Postal Service
- Journalism
- Linguistics
- Printing
- Music
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!